Left Menu

Clean slate for Goa on Monday; no COVID-19 case, death reported

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-03-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 23:12 IST
Clean slate for Goa on Monday; no COVID-19 case, death reported
  • Country:
  • India

Goa on Monday did not report a single COVID-19 case or death, leaving the tally and toll unchanged at 2,45,253 and 3,830 respectively, a state health department official said.

With 539 samples being examined during the day, the overall number of tests reached 19,05,595, he said.

The recovery count rose by two to touch 2,41,369, leaving Goa with 54 active cases, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,45,253, new cases 00, death toll 3830, discharged 241369, active cases 54, samples tested till date 1905595.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States
4
Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022