No decision yet on administering COVID-19 precaution dose to all above 18 yrs of age: Sources

As the country is rapidly pacing its speed to fully inoculate the eligible population with both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines, sources have now learned that the decision on administering booster or precaution dose for those above 18 years of age has not been taken yet. "The Government of India targets to complete a majority of double dose vaccination. The decision on booster or precaution dose for above 18 years of age has not been taken yet," said official sources on condition of anonymity told ANI.

Sources added that the government and scientific panels will be introducing precaution doses for below 60 years only in a phased manner and it all depends on the COVID-19 situation in the country. "But no decision has been taken and currently the prioritisation is on the administration of maximum vaccination," said sources to ANI. Recently, the Central government started the administration of precaution doses for those above 60 years.

Earlier. precaution dose was allowed only for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above 60 years with comorbidities. The prioritisation and sequencing are based on the completion of the 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 181.52 crore (1,81,52,45,644) on Monday evening. More than 27 lakh (27,07,127) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Monday.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)