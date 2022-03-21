Left Menu

Mizoram reports 123 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 21-03-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 23:41 IST
Mizoram reports 123 new COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram on Monday reported 123 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since January 3, taking the state's tally to 2,22,706, an official said.

The state reported 84 COVID-19 cases on January 2, the lowest this year.

At least 677 people have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The single-day recovery surpassed the fresh cases as 408 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 662 samples, recording a positivity rate of 18.58 per cent.

There are 1,362 active cases in the state at present, while 2,20,667 people have recovered so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States
4
Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022