Mizoram reports 123 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Monday reported 123 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since January 3, taking the state's tally to 2,22,706, an official said.

The state reported 84 COVID-19 cases on January 2, the lowest this year.

At least 677 people have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The single-day recovery surpassed the fresh cases as 408 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 662 samples, recording a positivity rate of 18.58 per cent.

There are 1,362 active cases in the state at present, while 2,20,667 people have recovered so far.

