Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA advisers to discuss COVID vaccine boosters in April; AstraZeneca COVID drug neutralizes Omicron sub-variants in study and more

Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug

Lonza Group said on Monday it signed a manufacturing agreement with Sweden's Oasmia Pharmaceutical for ovarian cancer drug candidate Cantrixil that was licensed by Oasmia from the Australian pharmaceutical company Kazia last year. Under the agreement, Lonza will provide kilogram-scale synthesis, purification, and stability testing of Cantrixil, and deliver cGMP batches of drug substance for clinical supply, the company said in a statement.

Hong Kong to ease strict COVID curbs after business backlash

Hong Kong plans to relax some anti-COVID-19 measures next month, lifting a ban on flights from nine countries, reducing quarantine and reopening schools, after a backlash from business and residents. The moves, announced on Monday by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, come as many countries shift to trying to living with the virus rather than trying to keep it out.

Rhode Island reaches $107 million opioid settlements with drugmakers

Rhode Island's attorney general on Monday announced settlements he valued at $107 million against the drugmakers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and AbbVie's Allergan unit to resolve claims over their roles in fueling an opioid epidemic in the state. Attorney General Peter Neronha said the settlements include $28.5 million in cash, plus the delivery to Rhode Island of anti-overdose treatments - 1 million Naloxone sprays and 67,000 bottles of Suboxone pills - over 10 years.

U.S. FDA advisers to discuss COVID vaccine boosters in April

The U.S. drug regulator said on Monday a panel of independent advisers will meet on April 6 to discuss considerations for use of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said no vote was planned at this meeting and there will not be any discussion of any of the COVID vaccine makers' applications for additional boosters.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Shanghai's Disney resort shut amid record daily local infections

AstraZeneca COVID drug neutralizes Omicron sub-variants in study

AstraZeneca said its antibody-based cocktail to prevent and treat COVID-19 was shown to retain neutralising activity against Omicron coronavirus variants, including the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant, in an independent lab study. Data from the study by the Washington University showed the therapy reduced the amount of virus detected in samples of all tested Omicron subvariants in mice lungs, the London-listed drugmaker said on Monday. The study has yet to be peer reviewed.

France's COVID-19 infections spike week-on-week following easing of restrictions

France reported an average of close to 90,000 new coronavirus infections over the last seven days, marking a 36% rise from one week ago when most COVID-19 health protocol measures were lifted by the government just ahead of the country's elections. New cases over the previous 24 hours published on Sunday stood at 81,283, pushing a 7-day moving average to 89,002, compared with just over 60,000 average new cases one week earlier. The number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants also reached their highest value level since Feb. 18.

S.Korea to buy 10 million doses of SK Bioscience's COVID vaccine

South Korea has reached a deal to buy 10 million doses of the country's first experimental coronavirus vaccine, developed by SK Bioscience Co Ltd, authorities said on Monday. The South Korean company has since August conducted Phase 3 trials of its vaccine candidate, codenamed "GBP510", jointly developed with the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design and aided by global drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Shanghai's Disney resort shut amid record daily local COVID infections

China's financial hub of Shanghai reported on Monday a record daily surge in local COVID-19 infections as authorities scrambled to test residents and rein in the Omicron variant, while closing its Disney resort until further notice. Until recent weeks relatively unscathed by coronavirus, Shanghai reported 24 new domestically transmitted COVID cases with confirmed symptoms for Sunday and 734 local asymptomatic infections, official data showed on Monday.

Most unvaccinated children lack antibodies after COVID; GSK vaccine shows promise vs Omicron

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Most unvaccinated children lack antibodies after COVID-19

