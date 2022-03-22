Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug

Lonza Group said on Monday it signed a manufacturing agreement with Sweden's Oasmia Pharmaceutical for ovarian cancer drug candidate Cantrixil that was licensed by Oasmia from the Australian pharmaceutical company Kazia last year. Under the agreement, Lonza will provide kilogram-scale synthesis, purification, and stability testing of Cantrixil, and deliver cGMP batches of drug substance for clinical supply, the company said in a statement.

Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc said on Monday it was recalling some lots of blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper versions of the drug due to the presence of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, a potentially cancer-causing impurity. Pfizer said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the drug to date.

Telemedicine booms in S.Korea amid COVID, President-elect Yoon backs practice

Kim Jin-woo, a 27-year old resident of Seoul battling COVID-19 and recovering at home under a new government policy, needed to see a doctor when his symptoms did not improve, but the nearest designated hospital was fully booked. So he picked up his phone. Like Kim, many have turned to telemedicine in South Korea in recent weeks as access to in-person options has been hit after authorities said they would only provide care to COVID patients aged 60 and above amid record-high Omicron cases and prescribed home care for those with mild symptoms.

Rhode Island reaches $107 million opioid settlements with Teva and Allergan

Rhode Island's attorney general on Monday announced settlements he valued at $107 million against the drugmakers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and AbbVie's Allergan unit to resolve claims over their roles in fueling an opioid epidemic in the state. Attorney General Peter Neronha said the settlements include $28.5 million in cash, plus the delivery to Rhode Island of anti-overdose treatments - 1 million Naloxone sprays and 67,000 bottles of Suboxone pills - over 10 years.

U.S. FDA advisers to discuss COVID vaccine boosters in April

The U.S. drug regulator said on Monday a panel of independent advisers will meet on April 6 to discuss considerations for use of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said no vote was planned at this meeting and there will not be any discussion of any of the COVID vaccine makers' applications for additional boosters.

AstraZeneca COVID drug neutralizes Omicron sub-variants in study

AstraZeneca said its antibody-based cocktail to prevent and treat COVID-19 was shown to retain neutralizing activity against Omicron coronavirus variants, including the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant, in an independent lab study. Data from the study by the Washington University showed the therapy reduced the amount of virus detected in samples of all tested Omicron subvariants in mice lungs, the London-listed drugmaker said on Monday. The study has yet to be peer-reviewed.

S.Korea to buy 10 million doses of SK Bioscience's COVID vaccine

South Korea has reached a deal to buy 10 million doses of the country's first experimental coronavirus vaccine, developed by SK Bioscience Co Ltd, authorities said on Monday. The South Korean company has since August conducted Phase 3 trials of its vaccine candidate, codenamed "GBP510", jointly developed with the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design and aided by global drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Shanghai's local asymptomatic COVID cases climb to 5th straight daily record

China's financial hub Shanghai on Tuesday reported a fifth consecutive daily record for locally transmitted COVID-19 asymptomatic cases as the highly infectious Omicron variant complicates efforts to stop the virus from spreading. Shanghai reported 865 domestically transmitted asymptomatic infections for Monday, official data showed, up from 734 a day earlier.

Apple must face claims it bars outside heart-rate apps from Apple Watch - U.S. judge

A federal judge on Monday said Apple Inc must face a Silicon Valley company's claims it illegally monopolized the U.S. market for heart rate monitoring apps for its Apple Watch. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said AliveCor Inc, whose SmartRhythm app alerts users to irregular heartbeats, could try to prove that Apple violated federal antitrust law based on its alleged "complete control" over the market for such apps.

Most unvaccinated children lack antibodies after COVID; SK Bioscience vaccine shows promise vs Omicron

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Most unvaccinated children lack antibodies after COVID-19

