Single-day rise of 1,581 fresh COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths in India

India reported a single-day rise of 1,581 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 4,30,10,971, while the active cases further declined to 23,913, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,16,543, with 33 daily fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 percent, it said.

A reduction of 1,193 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.28 percent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.39 percent, according to the health ministry.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,68,471 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.36 crore cumulative tests.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,70,515, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 percent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 181.56 crores. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4 last and 3 crores on June 23. The 33 latest fatalities include 24 from Kerala.

A total of 5,16,543 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,767 from Maharashtra, 67,363 from Kerala, 40,039 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,147 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh, and 21,195 deaths from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)