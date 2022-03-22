Left Menu

500,000 refugees from Ukraine have mental health issues-WHO

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:54 IST
500,000 refugees from Ukraine have mental health issues-WHO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

About half a million refugees from Ukraine who have fled to Poland need support for mental health disorders, and 30,000 have severe mental health problems, the representative for the World Health Organisation in Poland said on Tuesday.

Refugees arriving in Poland are suffering from a range of health problems, including diarrhea and dehydration, but the main need is for support due to trauma, Paloma Cuchi, WHO representative in Poland, told a briefing in Geneva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022