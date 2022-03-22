Left Menu

Over 8.7 lakh hospital admissions, 50.6 lakh tests authorised for COVID-19: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 17:21 IST
Over 8.7 lakh hospital admissions, 50.6 lakh tests authorised for COVID-19: Govt
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 8.7 lakh hospital admissions and 50.6 lakh tests were authorised for COVID-19 under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) as of March 16, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

On how the Ayushman Bharat scheme was utilised during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the financial burden on the poor, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, in a written reply, said the National Health Authority (NHA) has been providing necessary support to states/UTs for ensuring free COVID-19 testing and treatment to all eligible beneficiaries under AB-PMJAY.

When the pandemic started, initially existing treatment packages were used for providing Covid related treatment.

Later, special packages for treatment and testing of COVID-19 were introduced, the minister said.

Many state governments decided to make COVID-19 testing and treatment free for all residents. While some of them used Ayushman Bharat PMJAY ecosystem, including NHA's IT platform, others used their own IT systems. Therefore, COVID-19 treatments are captured in both general and COVID-19 specific packages of AB-PMJAY, Pawar said in the written reply.

''As of March 16, a total of 8.74 lakh hospital admissions and 50.6 lakh tests are authorised for COVID-19 under AB-PMJAY. This is with respect to transactions recorded on the NHA IT platform as well as the information shared by states, using their own IT systems,'' Pawar stated. PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022