Four vaccines approved for those below 18 years: Govt told Rajya Sabha
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization in consultation with Subject Expert Committee has approved four COVID-19 vaccines for restricted use in emergency situation for those aged below 18 years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
The four vaccines which have been approved are Zydus Cadila's ZyCovD (in the age group of 12 years and older), Bharat Biotech's Covaxin (for >2 to <18 years age group), Biological E's Corbevax (for ≥5 to <18 years age group) and Serum Institute of India's Covovax (for >12 to <18 years age group), Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.
The National COVID-19 vaccination programme was expanded to include adolescents aged 15 to 18 years from January 3, 2022. It was further expanded to children of age group 12 -14 years from March 16.
The National Covid vaccination programme is guided by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) which deliberate and consider scientific evidences related to prioritisation of beneficiaries and high risk group, if any, Pawar said.
