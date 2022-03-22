Left Menu

Delhi records 104 new Covid cases, one death; positivity rate 0.37 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 104 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.37 per cent, while there was one fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 18,64,003, the bulletin stated.

The new fatality pushed the death toll to 26,148.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day stood at 28,300, the latest bulletin said.

On Monday, Delhi had recorded 108 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent.

Delhi had on Sunday reported 97 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and one death.

The city saw 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent and one death on Sunday.

On Friday, the national capital reported 140 cases with a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent and no death.

On March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14 too, the city did not record any death due to the viral disease.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi during the third wave was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has also fallen significantly over the last few weeks.

As on February 1, the total number of home isolation cases stood at 12,312. The number stood at 355 on Tuesday, according to the bulletin.

There are 3,101 containment zones in Delhi, the bulletin stated.

There are 10,225 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 72 (0.7 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

