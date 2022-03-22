Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 34.9% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC
The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was estimated to be 34.9% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States as of March 19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.
COVID-19 infections in the United States have receded sharply since hitting record levels in January, although a coronavirus resurgence in parts of Asia and Europe due to the BA.2 sub-variant has raised some concerns.
