Gujarat reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 308

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:57 IST
Representative image
Gujarat reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing its overall tally to 12,23,790, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

The lone coronavirus-linked death, reported from Gandhinagar, took the statewide toll to 10,942, it said.

With 27 more patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases increased to 12,12,540, said the department in a release.

The count of active cases dipped further to 308, of which four patients are on ventilator support, the release said.

A total of 2.60 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.51 crore, the department said.

The number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries remained unchanged in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu at 11,410 and 11,406, respectively, with no fresh additions in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The UT, which has reported four deaths so far, remains coronavirus-free with no active cases currently, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,790, new cases 10, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,12,540, active cases 308, people tested so far - figures not released.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

