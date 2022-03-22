Left Menu

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up about 35% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

As of March 20, the seven-day moving average of U.S. COVID-19 cases was 27,786, down 17.6% from a week earlier. Most of the United States is considered to have low transmission, under new CDC guidelines introduced last month, which emphasized hospitalization rates and advised most Americans they no longer needed to wear masks. The CDC has in the past revised its estimates as it gets more data.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 20:03 IST
Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up about 35% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron makes up over a third of all coronavirus variants circulating in the United States, according to an estimate from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.

COVID-19 infections in the United States have receded sharply since hitting record levels in January, although a coronavirus resurgence in parts of Asia and Europe due to the BA.2 sub-variant has raised some concerns. As of March 20, the seven-day moving average of U.S. COVID-19 cases was 27,786, down 17.6% from a week earlier.

Most of the United States is considered to have low transmission, under new CDC guidelines introduced last month, which emphasized hospitalization rates and advised most Americans they no longer needed to wear masks. Other Omicron sub-variants that have been circulating since December—called BA.1.1 and BA.1.1.529—now make up around 57.3% and 7.9%, respectively, of circulating variants.

The CDC estimates that BA.2 made up 22.3% circulating variants in the country for the week ending March 12, revised down from 23.1%, according to a CDC model that estimates proportions of circulating variants. The CDC has in the past revised its estimates as it gets more data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022