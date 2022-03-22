Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:37 IST
MP records 13 COVID-19 cases, no new death; active tally below 150
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,40,914 on Tuesday after detection of 13 new cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,734 as no fresh casualty was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.1 per cent, same as the previous day, he said.

The recovery count increased by 46 to touch 10,30,037, leaving the state with 143 active cases, the official informed.

With 16,648 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in MP so far went up to 2,86,62,012, he added.

A government release said 11,45,08,467 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 7,401 shots on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,914, new cases 13, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,037, active cases 143, number of tests so far 2,86,62,012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

