Left Menu

COVID-19 cases rising in some nations, get second dose soon, Pune civic chief tells people

Pune Municipal Commissioner and civic body administrator Vikram Kumar on Tuesday asked people who have not yet taken the second dose to get themselves vaccinated as there was a fear the fourth wave amid a rise in cases in China, South Korea and some European nations.Speaking to reporters, Kumar said medical facilities like oxygen beds etc can be activated immediately if it was required.We are keeping a close watch on the situation.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:34 IST
COVID-19 cases rising in some nations, get second dose soon, Pune civic chief tells people
  • Country:
  • India

Pune Municipal Commissioner and civic body administrator Vikram Kumar on Tuesday asked people who have not yet taken the second dose to get themselves vaccinated as there was a fear the fourth wave amid a rise in cases in China, South Korea and some European nations.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said medical facilities like oxygen beds etc can be activated immediately if it was required.

''We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There are around 1.5 lakh people who are eligible for the second dose but have not taken it as yet. We want them to get vaccinated as soon as possible,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022