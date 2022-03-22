COVID-19 cases rising in some nations, get second dose soon, Pune civic chief tells people

Pune Municipal Commissioner and civic body administrator Vikram Kumar on Tuesday asked people who have not yet taken the second dose to get themselves vaccinated as there was a fear the fourth wave amid a rise in cases in China, South Korea and some European nations.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said medical facilities like oxygen beds etc can be activated immediately if it was required.

''We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There are around 1.5 lakh people who are eligible for the second dose but have not taken it as yet. We want them to get vaccinated as soon as possible,'' he said.

