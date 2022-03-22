France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up for a third day in a row

The number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 in France went up for a third consecutive day on Tuesday, a trend not seen for almost two months, French health ministry data showed.

The number of Covid patients rose by 36 to 20,742 over the past 24 hours, and was down just 0.8% compared to a week ago. Week-on-week the number of patients had been falling steadily since February 10, but the rate of improvement has slowed down in the past few weeks.

French new infections have been increasing again since the beginning of the month but Health Minister Olivier Veran has said this trend should reverse by the end of March. Most of the country's COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted a few weeks ago.

