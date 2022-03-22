Left Menu

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up for a third day in a row

The number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 in France went up for a third consecutive day on Tuesday, a trend not seen for almost two months, French health ministry data showed. The number of Covid patients rose by 36 to 20,742 over the past 24 hours, and was down just 0.8% compared to a week ago.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:17 IST
France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up for a third day in a row
  • Country:
  • France

The number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 in France went up for a third consecutive day on Tuesday, a trend not seen for almost two months, French health ministry data showed.

The number of Covid patients rose by 36 to 20,742 over the past 24 hours, and was down just 0.8% compared to a week ago. Week-on-week the number of patients had been falling steadily since February 10, but the rate of improvement has slowed down in the past few weeks.

French new infections have been increasing again since the beginning of the month but Health Minister Olivier Veran has said this trend should reverse by the end of March. Most of the country's COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted a few weeks ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022