Fauci does not expect major surge in COVID cases in U.S.

Top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday he would not be surprised to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States, but he does not expect a major surge.

"I would not be surprised at all, if we do see somewhat of an uptick," Fauci told a Washington Post event. "I don't really see unless something changes dramatically, that there would be a major surge."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)