Fauci does not expect major surge in COVID cases in U.S.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:46 IST
Top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday he would not be surprised to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States, but he does not expect a major surge.
"I would not be surprised at all, if we do see somewhat of an uptick," Fauci told a Washington Post event. "I don't really see unless something changes dramatically, that there would be a major surge."
