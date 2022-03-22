Left Menu

Fauci does not expect major surge in COVID cases in U.S.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:46 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday he would not be surprised to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States, but he does not expect a major surge.

"I would not be surprised at all, if we do see somewhat of an uptick," Fauci told a Washington Post event. "I don't really see unless something changes dramatically, that there would be a major surge."

