Mizoram logs 287 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 23-03-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 00:04 IST
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,22,993 on Tuesday as 287 people tested positive for the infection, 164 more than the previous day, a health official said.

The coronavirus death toll in the northeastern state rose to 678 as a 37-year-old woman succumbed to the infection in Hnahthial district, he said.

The state had reported 123 COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday.

Mizoram now has 1,327 active cases, while 2,20,988 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 321 people in the last 24 hours.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 13.17 per cent from 18.58 per cent on the previous day as 2,179 samples were tested for COVID-19, he said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients stood at 99.10 per cent while the death rate was at 0.30 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 18.84 lakh samples for COVID-19.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said that more than 8.14 lakh people have been inoculated so far, and 6.63 lakh of them have been fully vaccinated.

