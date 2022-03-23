Top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would not be surprised to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States, but he does not expect a major surge. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* About one-in-three COVID-19 cases in the United States are now caused by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant of the coronavirus, according to government data that also showed overall infections still declining from January's record highs. * The U.S. Travel Association urged the White House to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions and repeal a mandate requiring masks on airplanes and in other transit modes by April 18, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

* Mexico is sticking to its plan to package domestically the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V because health matters are separate from political conflicts, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. * White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 and will not travel to Europe this week with U.S. President Joe Biden, who tested negative in a PCR test, she said in a statement.

EUROPE * France saw the biggest jump in new COVID-19 cases since February, health ministry data showed.

* Poland's parliament will try to thrash out a compromise on Wednesday over reforms to the Supreme Court that could unlock 36 billion euros of EU COVID-recovery grants and loans being withheld due to a dispute over judicial independence. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Novavax said its COVID-19 vaccine has got emergency-use authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India for children aged 12 to 17 years. * Fully reopening international travel in Hong Kong should have "little marginal impact" on the spread of COVID-19, an academic study said, as the financial hub begins to unwind strict coronavirus measures.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said restrictive COVID-19 regulations that have weighed on the nation's struggling economy for two years would be removed on Wednesday, with the national state of disaster also to end soon.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Most children and adolescents with COVID-19 antibodies after SARS-CoV-2 infection usually still have the antibodies in their blood more than half a year later, new data shows.

* An Italian study published on Tuesday suggests that efficient ventilation systems can reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in schools by more than 80%. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Treasury yields marched higher on Tuesday, bringing U.S. stocks with them, as investors digested the increased likelihood of swift interest rate hikes following hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

