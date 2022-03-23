Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000

Authorities in the Chinese city of Shanghai have denied rumors of a city-wide lockdown after a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases pushed its count to record levels despite a campaign of mass testing aimed at stifling the spread. The latest outbreak in China's wealthy commercial hub remains tiny by global standards but authorities are proceeding with the testing campaign that has seen many people locked in residential compounds for days as the city implements a national "dynamic clearance" policy aimed at stamping out flare-ups as they arise.

FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues

An inspection at the Abbott Laboratories facility in Sturgis, Michigan found harmful bacteria on surfaces in some areas of its powdered baby formula production, the U.S. health regulator said on Tuesday. The bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii, can cause severe foodborne illness in main infants.

Fauci does not expect a major surge in COVID cases in U.S.

Top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday he would not be surprised to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States, but he does not expect a major surge. "I would not be surprised at all if we do see somewhat of an uptick," Fauci told a Washington Post event. "I don't really see, unless something changes dramatically, that there would be a major surge."

Novavax says its COVID vaccine gets India authorization for teens

Novavax Inc said on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine has got emergency-use authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India for children aged 12 to 17 years. The authorization is a global first for the age group for the vaccine, which is manufactured and marketed in India by the Serum Institute of India under the brand name Covovax.

U.S. Senate to vote this spring on lowering insulin prices - Senator Schumer

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he intends to hold votes this spring on a bill that would cap the cost of insulin, a life-sustaining diabetes drug.

The legislation would place a $35 monthly cap on what patients pay for insulin, Schumer said, and would be paired with another emerging bipartisan plan to drive down the price "in a more comprehensive way, including having the uninsured protected," Schumer told reporters.

France sees biggest jump in COVID cases since early February

France saw the biggest jump in new COVID-19 cases since February, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, with 180,777 new infections over 24 hours, and hospital numbers also rose for the third consecutive day. The new cases brought the cumulative number of registered infections to 24.3 million as the resumption of classes following two weeks of school holidays marked a sharp resurgence of the epidemic.

A third of U.S. COVID is now caused by Omicron BA.2 as overall cases fall

About one-in-three COVID-19 cases in the United States are now caused by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant of the coronavirus, according to government data on Tuesday that also showed overall infections still declining from January's record highs. Despite the rise of the extremely contagious sub-variant also seen in other countries, U.S. health experts say a major wave of new infections here appears unlikely.

S.Korea's total COVID cases top 10 million as crematoria, funeral homes overwhelmed

South Korea's total coronavirus infections topped 10 million, or nearly 20% of its population, authorities said on Wednesday, as surging severe cases and deaths increasingly put a strain on crematories and funeral homes nationwide. The country has been battling a record COVID-19 wave driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant even as it largely scrapped its once aggressive tracing and quarantine efforts and eased social distancing curbs.

Chinese steelmaking hub Tangshan enters lockdown as COVID cases rise

China's top steelmaking city Tangshan implemented a temporary lockdown on Tuesday to avoid further cases of COVID-19 as infections surged, the local government said in a statement.

Residents should not leave their houses or buildings except for tests or emergencies pending further announcement, the government said.

COVID vaccine maker Moderna flags Japan's ambition with sumo sponsorship

Moderna Inc is sponsoring sumo flags in its first such promotion in Japan, as the U.S. firm seeks to build on its newfound renown in COVID-19 vaccines and wrestle market share from compatriot Pfizer Inc. The flags, known as kensho-hata, are held by banner bearers circling the sumo ring and have traditionally served as ads for everyday goods such as vitamins, teas, juices, and rice.

