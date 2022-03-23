Authorities in the Chinese city of Shanghai have denied rumors of a city-wide lockdown after a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic COVID-19 cases pushed its count to record levels despite a campaign of mass testing aimed at stifling the spread. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* About one-in-three COVID-19 cases in the United States are now caused by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant of the coronavirus, according to government data that also showed overall infections still declining from January's record highs. EUROPE

* Poland's parliament will try to thrash out a compromise on Wednesday over reforms to the Supreme Court that could unlock 36 billion euros of EU COVID-recovery grants and loans being withheld due to a dispute over judicial independence. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong is looking to amend its coronavirus travel restrictions that have largely sealed off the international business and tourism hub for two years to the growing anger of residents and businesses, the city leader said. * China's top steelmaking city Tangshan implemented a temporary lockdown on Tuesday to avoid further cases of COVID-19 as infections surged, the local government said in a statement.

* New Zealand's government said it would lift vaccine mandates for several sectors including teaching and police from April 4 as the current COVID-19 outbreak nears its peak. * South Korea's total coronavirus infections topped 10 million, or nearly 20% of its population, authorities said on Wednesday, as surging severe cases and deaths increasingly put a strain on crematories and funeral homes nationwide.

* New Zealand sports will welcome full-capacity crowds when COVID-19 rules ease this weekend after a bruising period for revenues. * In footage shared on social media last week, a crowd of people in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang bang against the windows of a clothing market as they shout in frustration at the announcement of yet another round of COVID-19 tests.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said restrictive COVID-19 regulations that have weighed on the nation's struggling economy for two years would be removed, with the national state of disaster also to end soon.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Most children and adolescents with COVID-19 antibodies after SARS-CoV-2 infection usually still have the antibodies in their blood more than half a year later, new data shows.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian equities hit three-week highs on Wednesday as cash fleeing tumbling bond markets flowed back toward big tech and other beaten-up sectors, while the Ukraine conflict's potential to further hit supplies kept oil and commodity prices high.

* Italy is set to downgrade its growth outlook this year to around 3% from a previous 4.7% target, a Treasury official said, amid surging energy costs and turmoil linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

