Andaman & Nicobar reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the union territory to 10,031, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The archipelago now has only two active COVID-19 cases while 9,900 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The administration has so far tested 7,08,543 samples for the virus and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.42 per cent.

A total of 6,09,392 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)