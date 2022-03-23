Hong Kong reports 12,240 new COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-03-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 14:11 IST
Hong Kong reported 12,240 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from more than 14,000 the previous day, as the city starts to ease some of the world's most stringent restrictions that have triggered an exodus of people and hurt business.
The government reported 205 new deaths.
