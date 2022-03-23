S Africa eases Covid lockdown regulations, but State of Disaster remains

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced further easing of the COVID-19 lockdown regulations that have been in place for two years now, but stopped short of declaring a much-anticipated end to the State of Disaster that was declared at the start of the pandemic.

“We are now ready to enter a new phase in our management of the pandemic. After four waves of infection, fewer people are becoming severely ill and requiring hospitalisation. There are far fewer deaths than before. Our scientists tell us that this is mainly because some 60 to 80 per cent of the population has some form of immunity to the virus, either from previous infection or vaccination,” Ramaphosa said as he outlined the changes on Tuesday.

The most significant change is to the limit on gatherings.

“In previous regulations, the emphasis was on placing an upper limit on the number of people who could attend a gathering. The approach going forward is that both indoor and outdoor venues can now take up to 50 per cent of their capacity provided that the criteria for entrance are proof of vaccination or a Covid test not older than 72 hours.

“But where there is no provision for proof of vaccination or a Covid test, then the current upper limit will remain – of 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors,” the president said.

He said that this change would be of great benefit to the sporting, cultural, entertainment and events industries in particular.

“This means that if we are vaccinated or have recently tested negative, we will be able to return to watching sports in stadiums and attending music concerts, theatre performances, conferences and other events,” Ramaphosa said.

The maximum number of people permitted at a funeral is also being doubled from 100 to 200, but the ban on night vigils and after-funeral gatherings remains in place.

Another change is the requirement for wearing masks. It remains mandatory to wear a cloth mask or similar covering over the nose and mouth when in public indoor spaces, but this is not required outdoors.

“This means that we still need to wear masks when in shops, malls, offices, factories, taxes, buses, trains or any other indoor public space. But we do not need to wear masks when walking on the street or in an open space, when exercising outdoors or when attending an outdoor gathering,” Ramaphosa said.

Travellers entering South Africa will now need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours. Ramaphosa cited several reasons for the relaxation of the requirements, including looking at the experiences of other countries.

“We learn a great deal from other countries as they manage the pandemic, including those countries where the complete lifting of restrictions has been followed by a surge – a rise in the infections and deaths. We studied these countries and what they are doing to better inform our own response,” he said.

“From the experience of the past two years, our health services have learnt to manage the disease more effectively. Most importantly, 48 per cent of all adults have received at least one vaccine dose. We therefore enter the third year of this pandemic more hopeful than ever before,” Ramaphosa said.

But the president announced that because of the changing nature of the pandemic, the State of Disaster would not be lifted immediately.

“We intend to lift the National State of Disaster as soon as public comment on the health regulations published by the Minister of Health has been completed.

“These regulations, when finalised, will replace the State of Disaster regulations as the legal instrument that we use to manage the pandemic. All South Africans are invited to make comments on the draft regulations before the 16th of April,” he said.

But he cautioned that ending the State of Disaster regulations did not mean the end of the pandemic.

“It just means that we are changing the way we manage the pandemic, and we will be relying on health regulations rather than disaster management regulations. It means that we are learning to live with the virus in our presence.

“It means that we are returning, as far as possible, to the lives that we lived before the pandemic. It means that we are opening our economy still further, and that we are resuming many of the social and cultural activities that we have missed over the last two years,” Ramaphosa said.

