Health News Roundup: Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as daily COVID infections near 1,000; Fauci does not expect major surge in COVID cases in U.S. and more

Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as daily COVID infections near 1,000

Authorities in the Chinese city of Shanghai have denied rumors of a city-wide lockdown after a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases pushed its count to record levels despite a campaign of mass testing aimed at stifling the spread. The latest outbreak in China's wealthy commercial hub remains tiny by global standards.

Fauci does not expect major surge in COVID cases in U.S.

Top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday he would not be surprised to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States, but he does not expect a major surge. "I would not be surprised at all, if we do see somewhat of an uptick," Fauci told a Washington Post event. "I don't really see, unless something changes dramatically, that there would be a major surge."

Indonesia's annual holiday exodus to go ahead this year as COVID cases ease

Indonesia will lift a ban on domestic travel during the Muslim holiday season of Eid al-Fitr in early May, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday, after banning the annual tradition for two years during the pandemic. The decision to allow the annual exodus after the holy month of Ramadan is the latest in a series of measures aimed at easing COVID-19 restrictions and reviving Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Hong Kong hopes to 'resolve' COVID flight-ban rule as cases ease

Hong Kong is looking to resolve a problem over a ban on airlines that bring in COVID-positive passengers as it eases travel curbs that have sealed off the city for two years, its leader said on Wednesday. The government said this week a ban on flights from nine countries - Canada, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Britain, the United States, France, Australia, and the Philippines - would be lifted on April 1 but it was not clear if airlines would face a two-week ban if they bring in infected people, as is currently the case.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: South Korea's total COVID cases top 10 million

S.Korea's total COVID cases top 10 million as crematoria, funeral homes overwhelmed

South Korea's total coronavirus infections topped 10 million, or nearly 20% of its population, authorities said on Wednesday, as surging severe cases and deaths increasingly put a strain on crematories and funeral homes nationwide. The country has been battling a record COVID-19 wave driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant even as it largely scrapped its once aggressive tracing and quarantine efforts and eased social distancing curbs.

Chinese steelmaking hub Tangshan enters lockdown as COVID cases rise

China's top steelmaking city Tangshan implemented a temporary lockdown on Tuesday to avoid further cases of COVID-19 as infections surged, the local government said in a statement.

Residents should not leave their houses or buildings except for tests or emergencies pending further announcement, the government said.

Pfizer's bowel disease drug succeeds in late-stage study

Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday its experimental treatment for an inflammatory bowel disease, acquired last year as part of its $6.7 billion deal for Arena Pharmaceuticals, succeeded in a late-stage trial. The study was testing the efficacy and safety of Gerasimov in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory disease of the colon that leads to ulcers causing abdominal pain, bloody stools, and incontinence.

COVID vaccine maker Moderna flags Japan ambition with sumo sponsorship

Moderna Inc is sponsoring sumo flags in its first such promotion in Japan, as the COVID-19 vaccine maker seeks to wrestle market share from compatriot Pfizer Inc. The U.S. firm's introduction to the broader Japanese public was set back after some of its doses last year were found to be contaminated, although it has clawed back market share since with the help of a government-endorsed program.

Moderna to seek regulatory approval for COVID shot for very young children

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it will ask regulators to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine in children younger than 6 years old based on data showing it generated a similar immune response to adults in its clinical trial. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was predominant during Moderna's pediatric trial, and the drugmaker said two doses were around 38% effective in preventing infections in 2 to 5-year-olds and 44% effective for children 6 months to under 2 years old.

