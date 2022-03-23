Left Menu

Covid-19: TN logs 44 infections, nil fatalities

Chennai, Mar 23 PTI Seven districts of Tamil Nadu reported zero active cases on Wednesday but elsewhere in the State 44 infections were reported. The State capital, that is, Chennai leads among the districts with 7,50,955 infections, the bulletin said.A total of 30,455 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 20:00 IST
Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI): Seven districts of Tamil Nadu reported zero active cases on Wednesday but elsewhere in the State 44 infections were reported. That pushed the total to 34,52,534 so far. The death toll stood at 38,025 with nil fatalities, said the Department of Health.

Recoveries were 34,14,004 in number with 74 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours. There were 505 active cases, said a bulletin.

Chennai saw 16 new cases while the other districts reported them in single-digit. Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Villupuram recorded zero active infections. The State capital, that is, Chennai leads among the districts with 7,50,955 infections, the bulletin said.

A total of 30,455 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the number of specimens examined was 6,53,57,953, it added.

