Gujarat logs 16 COVID-19 cases, no fatality

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,23,806, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,942 as no fresh fatality was reported in the state, it said.

A total 25 patients were discharged, raising the number of recoveries in Gujarat so far to 12,12,565, leaving the state with 299 active cases, the department said in a release.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 10.50 crore, with 1.89 lakh people receiving the shots on Wednesday.

Ahmedabad district reported eight new cases, Vadodara six, among others.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remains COVID-19 free with no active cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,806, new cases 16, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,12,565, active cases 299, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)