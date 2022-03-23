Left Menu

Maha reports 149 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 1,084

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 149 new cases of coronavirus and two fresh deaths linked to the infection, while 222 more patients were discharged following recovery, the state heath department said.

With this, the overall COVID-19 count in the state rose to 78,72,817, while the death toll increased to 1,43,769, the department said in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had logged 156 coronavirus cases, but zero fatalities.

In Maharashtra, 19 districts and 13 municipal corporations did not report any fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Mumbai reported the highest COVID-19 cases among the cities at 46.

As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 77,23,959 after 222 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,084.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent, the department said.

With 42,799 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,90,68,319, it said.

Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.003 per cent.

The Mumbai circle recorded 68 new cases, followed by Pune (30), Nashik (21), Akola (9), Latur (5), Nagpur (8), Aurangabad (7), Latur (3) and the Kolhapur circle (3), the bulletin said.

Of the eight administrative circles, only Mumbai circle, that includes the city and its satellite towns, reported fresh fatalities (two).

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,72,817; fresh cases 149; death toll 1,43,769; recoveries 77,23,959; active cases 1,084, total tests 7,90,68,319.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

