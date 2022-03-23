COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 30 cases, no fresh death; active tally below 150

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's overall tally to 11,51,995, but no new death linked to the infection was recorded, an official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no death was reported due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.23 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,37,829 after four people were discharged from hospitals, while 26 others completed home isolation period during the day, leaving the state with 132 active cases, he said.

''Raipur recorded nine cases, followed by five in Surguja, two in Bilaspur and one in Durg, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 16 districts on Wednesday,'' the official said.

With 12,798 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,74,34,399, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,995, new cases 30, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,829, active cases 132, total tests 1,74,34,399. PTI COR RSY RSY

