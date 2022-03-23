159 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, tally rises to 2,23,152

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,23,152 on Wednesday as 159 people tested positive for the infection, 128 less than the previous day, a health official said.

The northeastern state also registered a significant decline in single-day positivity rate as it dipped to 7.92 per cent from 13.17 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 678 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The state now has 1,221 active cases, while 2,21,253 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 265 people in the last 24 hours, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 99 per cent and the death rate was at 0.30 per cent, he said.

The state has so far tested more than 18.86 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,007 samples on Tuesday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said that over 8.17 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday, and 6.64 lakh of them have received the full dose.

