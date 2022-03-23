Left Menu

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 23-03-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:56 IST
32 active COVID-19 cases in Nagaland
Thirty-two COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Nagaland, a health official said.

The coronavirus tally remained unchanged at 35,467 as no fresh infection was detected, while the toll stood at 758, he said.

As many as 33,193 have recovered from the disease, including two in the last 24 hours, while 1,484 patients have migrated to other states so far, the official said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 93.59 per cent.

The northeastern state has thus far tested over 4.67 lakh samples for the infection. More than 9.09 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines till Tuesday, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

