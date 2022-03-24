Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance

More than 14.5 million Americans signed up for Obamacare health insurance for 2022, a 21% jump over last year and the highest since the Affordable Care Act was signed 12 years ago, the U.S. government said on Wednesday. About 10.3 million people enrolled from the 33 U.S. states that use the online marketplace funded by the federal government and about 4.3 million people from states that sell the insurance directly to their residents.

Singapore to waive quarantine for vaccinated travelers from April

Singapore will allow travelers vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country without quarantine from April and is considering removing a requirement for pre-departure swab tests, its transport and health ministers said on Thursday.

Shanghai's daily COVID caseload at nearly 1,000, but containment in sight

New daily COVID-19 cases in the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai remained close to 1,000 on Thursday as authorities scrambled to identify and isolate asymptomatic infections, though a leading expert said the outbreak was being contained. Though the number of cases in Shanghai remains small by global standards, the densely populated city has become a testing ground for China's "zero-COVID" strategy as it tries to bring the highly infectious Omicron variant under control.

Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Type 2 diabetes risk rises after COVID-19

AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources

Europe's drug regulator is expected to give the go-ahead this week for AstraZeneca's antibody-based injection for preventing COVID-19 infections, two people familiar with the review said, following U.S. and UK approvals. The treatment is meant for adults whose immune system is too weak to respond to vaccines and offers a new tool to ease the pandemic burden on healthcare systems. Infections in Europe are on a sharp rise again this month, with the adult vaccination rate stagnating at a little over 83%.

U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novartis AG's therapy for the treatment of patients with a type of advanced prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, the drugmaker said on Wednesday. Novartis' Pluvicto is a targeted radioligand therapy for adult patients who have already undergone other anticancer treatments.

Singapore to relax more COVID curbs including for overseas arrivals

Singapore is easing more COVID-19 curbs including lifting most restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors arriving in the country and dropping requirements to wear masks outdoors, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a speech on Thursday. Singapore was one of the first countries to shift to a strategy of living with COVID-19, but had to slow some of its easing plans due to subsequent outbreaks.

Idaho governor signs Texas-style six-week abortion ban into law

Idaho on Wednesday became the first state to enact a six-week abortion ban modeled on a Texas law that empowers private citizens to sue abortion providers. The law, which is narrower than the Texas measure since it only allows relatives of the fetus to file lawsuits, is due to take effect in 30 days.

Moderna to seek regulatory approval for COVID shot for very young children

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it will ask regulators to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine in children younger than 6 years old based on data showing it generated a similar immune response to adults in its clinical trial. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was predominant during Moderna's pediatric trial, and the drugmaker said two doses were around 38% effective in preventing infections in 2 to 5 year olds and 44% effective for children 6 months to under 2 years old.

New York City mayor set to lift vaccine mandate on athletes, performers - report

New York Mayor Eric Adams is set to lift the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for performers and professional athletes as early as this week, Politico reported on Wednesday, a rule that has come under growing criticism by local sports teams. The mandate, imposed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio, is part of a larger order that all private-sector workers in New York City must show proof of vaccination, pro athletes included.

