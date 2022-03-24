Left Menu

COVID-19: Ladakh reports two fresh cases

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-03-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 12:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh reported two fresh Covid cases, raising its tally to 28,215, officials said on Thursday.

The active case count in the union territory declined to 26, they said.

No fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

The union territory so far has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh district and 60 in Kargil district, they said.

Two more patients were cured and discharged from hospital in Leh. With these, the total number of recuperated patients reached 27,961, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

