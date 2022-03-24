Left Menu

Odisha logs 38 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,87,323 on Thursday as 38 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,117, a health bulletin said.

The state had logged 60 coronavirus cases on Monday.

A fresh fatality was registered for the first time in a week as a 57-year-old patient succumbed to the infection in Jagatsinghpur district.

The state now has 476 active cases, while 12,77,677 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 97 in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The daily positivity rate was at 0.09 per cent as 41,174 samples were tested for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

