Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance; COVID pandemic fuelled 2021 population drop in 73% of U.S. counties and more

U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance

More than 14.5 million Americans signed up for Obamacare health insurance for 2022, a 21% jump over last year and the highest since the Affordable Care Act was signed 12 years ago, the U.S. government said on Wednesday. About 10.3 million people enrolled from the 33 U.S. states that use the online marketplace funded by the federal government and about 4.3 million people from states that sell the insurance directly to their residents.

COVID pandemic fuelled 2021 population drop in 73% of U.S. counties

The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic was reflected in a natural decrease last year in the population of nearly three-quarters of U.S. counties versus the two previous years, the census bureau said on Thursday. More than 73% of U.S. counties experienced natural decrease, or an excess of deaths over births, up from 55.5% in 2020 and 45.5% in 2019, bureau data showed.

U.S. FDA declines to approve Lilly/Innovent lung cancer drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve Eli Lilly and partner Innovent Biologics Inc's lung cancer drug that had been studied only in China, Lilly said on Thursday. The decision comes after a panel of advisers to the regulator in February recommended that Lilly and China-based Innovent should be required to conduct a trial of sintilimab that is applicable to the U.S. population.

AstraZeneca's Imfinzi fails main goal in advanced cervical cancer study

AstraZeneca said on Thursday its drug Imfinzi, along with chemoradiotherapy, failed to achieve the main goal of improving survival in patients with locally advanced cervical cancer without the disease worsening. The late-stage study, dubbed "CALLA", tested progression-free survival of patients with the combination against chemoradiotherapy alone, the drugmaker said, and the results are seen as a setback for its efforts in a major area of focus.

Shanghai's daily COVID caseload at nearly 1,000, but containment in sight

New daily COVID-19 cases in the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai remained close to 1,000 on Thursday as authorities scrambled to identify and isolate asymptomatic infections, though a leading expert said the outbreak was being contained. Though the number of cases in Shanghai remains small by global standards, the densely populated city has become a testing ground for China's "zero-COVID" strategy as it tries to bring the highly infectious Omicron variant under control.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Singapore extends quarantine-free entry as Asia shifts to "living with COVID"

Singapore said on Thursday it will lift quarantine requirements for all vaccinated travellers from next month, joining a string of countries in Asia moving more firmly toward a "living with the virus" approach. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the financial hub will also drop requirements to wear masks outdoors and allow larger groups to gather.

Hong Kong reports 13,074 new daily coronavirus infections

Hong Kong reported 13,074 new coronavirus infections and 201 deaths on Thursday, slightly higher than 12,240 infections the previous day, as authorities prepare to ease some of the city's stringent social distancing measures that have turned it into one of the world's most isolated places.

Poland scraps most mask, quarantine rules

Poland will lift the requirement to wear masks in confined spaces, except for health care facilities, and remove quarantine rules for travellers and roommates of infected people, Poland's Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday. "I have decided to introduce two changes as of March 28 - an end to the obligation to wear masks, stipulating that it does not apply to health care facilities", Niedzielski said.

Moderna raises full-year COVID vaccine sales forecast to $21 billion

Moderna Inc on Thursday raised its full-year forecast for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine to roughly $21 billion from $19 billion. The company in February forecast sales of $19 billion from its signed contracts, and option for $3 billion in additional purchases.

