Nashik district logs 3 coronavirus cases, no new death

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,75,998 with an addition of three new patients on Thursday, health department officials said.

No new death linked to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the toll unchanged at 8,899, the officials said. So far, 4,67,066 patients have been discharged following recovery and these included seven on Thursday, they said.

The district now has 33 active cases, the officials added.

