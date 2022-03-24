Left Menu

COVID-19: 49 new cases in T'gana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:29 IST
Telangana on Thursday recorded just 49 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,91,038, even as the recovery rate rose at 99.40 per cent.

The death toll continued to be 4,111 with no fresh fatalities being reported.

A Health department bulletin said 67 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,86,308.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with a mere 22.

The bulletin said 20,444 samples were tested on Thursday.

The number of active cases was 619, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent. PTI SJR SJR SS SS

