BRIEF- EMA Recommends Authorisation Of Evusheld In Adults And Adolescents From 12 Years Of Age

European Medicines Agency (EMA: * EMA: EMA RECOMMENDS AUTHORISATION OF COVID-19 MEDICINE EVUSHELD: 24/03/2022

* EMA: RECOMMENDS AUTHORISATION FOR ASTRAZENECA'S EVUSHELD FOR PREVENTION OF COVID-19 IN ADULTS AND ADOLESCENTS FROM 12 YEARS OF AGE * EMA: SAFETY PROFILE OF EVUSHELD FAVOURABLE, SIDE EFFECTS GENERALLY MILD, SMALL NUMBER OF PEOPLE REPORTING REACTIONS AT INJECTION SITE OR HYPERSENSITIVITY

* EMA- LAB STUDIES SHOW THAT OMICRON BA.1 VARIANT MAY BE LESS SENSITIVE TO EVUSHELD'S SUBSTANCES AT 150 MG DOSES THAN OMICRON BA.2 VARIANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)