COVID-19: 25 cases, no fresh death in Chhattisgarh; active tally at 134

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 25 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 11,52,020, while no new death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.19 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,37,852 after three people were discharged from hospitals and 20 others completed their home isolation duration during the day, leaving the state with 134 active cases, he said.

“Raipur recorded 10 cases, followed by two in Durg, and one in Balod, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 18 districts,” the official said.

With 12,845 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,74,47,244, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,020, new cases 25, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,852, active cases 134, total tests 1,74,47,244. PTI COR RSY RSY

