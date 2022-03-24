MP logs 26 COVID-19 cases, no new death; active tally at 132

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,40,966 on Thursday after detection of 26 new cases, while no death due to the disease was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,734.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.1 per cent, same as the previous day, he said.

The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,30,100, leaving the state with 132 active cases, the official informed.

With 15,782 swab samples examined during the day, the number of total tests in MP went up to 2,86,99,784, he added.

A government release said 11,51,70,265 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,64,131 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,966, new cases 26, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,100, active cases 132, total tests 2,86,99,784.

