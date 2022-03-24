Left Menu

Italy reports 81,811 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 182 deaths

Italy reported 81,811 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 76,260 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 182 from 153.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 81,811 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 76,260 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 182 from 153. Italy has registered 158,436 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 14.15 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,029 on Thursday, up from 8,939 a day earlier. There were 41 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 55 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 447 from a previous 466.

Some 545,302 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 513,744, the health ministry said.

