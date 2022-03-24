Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 45-day pregnant leopard dies in Dhamtari district

A 45-day pregnant leopard was found dead reportedly due to lung infection in Sonperi village of Chhatisgarh's Dhamtari district on Thursday, said a forest official.

ANI | Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:50 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"A 45-day pregnant leopard was found dead in the Sonepari village today. It seems that the female leopard died due to a lung infection. The body has been shifted to Raipur lab for forensic examination," informed Mayank Pandey, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO).

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

