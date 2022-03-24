Chhattisgarh: 45-day pregnant leopard dies in Dhamtari district

A 45-day pregnant leopard was found dead reportedly due to lung infection in Sonperi village of Chhatisgarh's Dhamtari district on Thursday, said a forest official.

"A 45-day pregnant leopard was found dead in the Sonepari village today. It seems that the female leopard died due to a lung infection. The body has been shifted to Raipur lab for forensic examination," informed Mayank Pandey, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO).

More details are awaited. (ANI)

