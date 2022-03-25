Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Google tests catching heart, eye issues from smartphone sensors

Google announced on Thursday its latest plans for using smartphones to monitor health, saying it would test whether capturing heart sounds and eyeball images could help people identify issues from home. The company, a unit of Alphabet Inc, is investigating whether the smartphone's built-in microphone can detect heartbeats and murmurs when placed over the chest, head of health AI Greg Corrado told reporters. Readings could enable early detection of heart valve disorders, he said.

Bayer reaches $80 million PCB contamination settlement with Ohio

Bayer AG reached an $80 million settlement with Ohio to resolve environmental damage allegedly caused by polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, made by the company's Monsanto business, the state attorney general said on Thursday. The funds from the German company, which did not admit liability, will be used for environmental cleanup, the attorney general said.

COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data

A booster dose of vaccine against COVID-19 continues to provide robust protection against hospitalisation for older people nearly four months after getting the third dose, new data from the UK's Health Security Agency on Thursday showed. Vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation for people aged over 65, 15 weeks after a booster, was 85%, down from 91% two weeks after getting the third dose, the latest vaccine surveillance report from the agency estimated.

AstraZeneca's Imfinzi fails main goal in advanced cervical cancer study

AstraZeneca said on Thursday its drug Imfinzi, along with chemoradiotherapy, failed to achieve the main goal of improving survival in patients with locally advanced cervical cancer without the disease worsening. The late-stage study, dubbed "CALLA", tested progression-free survival of patients with the combination against chemoradiotherapy alone, the drugmaker said, and the results are seen as a setback for its efforts in a major area of focus.

Shanghai's daily COVID caseload at nearly 1,000, but containment in sight

New daily COVID-19 cases in the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai remained close to 1,000 on Thursday as authorities scrambled to identify and isolate asymptomatic infections, though a leading expert said the outbreak was being contained. Though the number of cases in Shanghai remains small by global standards, the densely populated city has become a testing ground for China's "zero-COVID" strategy as it tries to bring the highly infectious Omicron variant under control.

Sanctions see Russians panic buy anti-depressants, sleeping pills -data

Russians have rushed to stock up on anti-depressants, sleeping pills and contraceptives among other products since the conflict in Ukraine began, data released on Thursday showed, with people buying a month's worth of medicine in just two weeks. Although official opinion polls suggest most Russians support President Vladimir Putin's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, social media, interviews and anecdotal data suggest many Russians have been distressed by the severity of the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West to try to force it to withdraw its forces.

Singapore extends quarantine-free entry as Asia shifts to "living with COVID"

Singapore said on Thursday it will lift quarantine requirements for all vaccinated travellers from next month, joining a string of countries in Asia moving more firmly toward a "living with the virus" approach. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the financial hub will also drop requirements to wear masks outdoors and allow larger groups to gather.

Poland scraps most mask, quarantine rules

Poland will lift the requirement to wear masks in confined spaces, except for health care facilities, and remove quarantine rules for travellers and roommates of infected people, Poland's Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday. "I have decided to introduce two changes as of March 28 - an end to the obligation to wear masks, stipulating that it does not apply to health care facilities", Niedzielski said.

NYC Mayor Adams lifts vaccine mandate for pro athletes, performers

New York Mayor Eric Adams said on Thursday he was lifting the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for professional athletes and performers, allowing unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play at home and lifting a cloud ahead of Major League Baseball's opening day. Adams said he signed an order exempting New York City-based athletes and performers from the city's private employer vaccine mandate imposed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio. That mandate requires private-sector workers to show proof of vaccination.

EU medicines regulator recommends AstraZeneca's drug for COVID prevention

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday recommended the use of AstraZeneca Plc's antibody drug for preventing COVID-19 infections at a time the region faces an increase in cases and stagnation in adult vaccinations. The EMA said the drug, Evusheld, should be used in adults and adolescents above the age of 12 who were not exposed to the virus.

