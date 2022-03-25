China reports 1,366 new COVID cases for March 24 vs 2,054 a day earlier

Left Menu

China reported 1,366 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 24, the country's national health authority said on Friday, compared with 2,054 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,301 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 2,010 a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 3,622 compared with 2,829 a day earlier.

China reported 1,366 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 24, the country's national health authority said on Friday, compared with 2,054 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,301 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 2,010 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 3,622 compared with 2,829 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.

As of March 24, mainland China had confirmed 140,651 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

