Google exploring smartphone's potential to detect heartbeats and murmurs

At its second "The Check Up" event, Google shared new areas of AI-related health research and development including detecting diabetes-related diseases from external eye photos and how smartphones could be used to record and translate heartbeats with smartphones.

Google Health's recent research shows how a deep learning model can extract potentially useful biomarkers to detect diabetes-related diseases from external eye photos using existing tabletop cameras in clinics. Now, Google is looking forward to clinical research with partners, including EyePACS and Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (CGMH), to investigate if photos from smartphone cameras can help detect diabetes and non-diabetes diseases from external eye photos as well.

Next up, Google's new area of research explores how smartphone's built-in microphones could be used to record and translate heart sounds when placed over the chest.

Google Health is also working on foundational, open-access research studies that validate the use of artificial intelligence to help providers conduct ultrasounds and perform assessments. By partnering with Northwestern Medicine, Google will further develop and test these models to be more generalizable across different levels of experience and technologies.

"Accessing the right healthcare can be challenging depending on where people live and whether local caregivers have specialized equipment or training for tasks like disease screening. To help, Google Health has expanded its research and applications to focus on improving the care clinicians provide and allow care to happen outside hospitals and doctor's offices," said Greg Corrado, Head of Health AI at Google.