Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter

Australia will roll out the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines to its most vulnerable population starting next month, authorities said on Friday, as the country looks to limit fresh outbreaks ahead of winter. The decision comes amid a steady rise in cases fuelled by the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron strain and concerns of co-circulation of COVID-19 and flu viruses during colder months as most social distancing restrictions end.

COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data

A booster dose of vaccine against COVID-19 continues to provide robust protection against hospitalization for older people nearly four months after getting the third dose, new data from the UK's Health Security Agency on Thursday showed. Vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization for people aged over 65, 15 weeks after a booster, was 85%, down from 91% two weeks after getting the third dose, the latest vaccine surveillance report from the agency estimated.

AstraZeneca's Imfinzi fails the main goal in advanced cervical cancer study

AstraZeneca said on Thursday its drug Imfinzi, along with chemoradiotherapy, failed to achieve the main goal of improving survival in patients with locally advanced cervical cancer without the disease worsening. The late-stage study, dubbed "CALLA", tested progression-free survival of patients with the combination against chemoradiotherapy alone, the drugmaker said, and the results are seen as a setback for its efforts in a major area of focus.

Shanghai's daily COVID caseload at nearly 1,000, but containment insight

New daily COVID-19 cases in the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai remained close to 1,000 on Thursday as authorities scrambled to identify and isolate asymptomatic infections, though a leading expert said the outbreak was being contained. Though the number of cases in Shanghai remains small by global standards, the densely populated city has become a testing ground for China's "zero-COVID" strategy as it tries to bring the highly infectious Omicron variant under control.

Sanctions see Russians panic buy anti-depressants, sleeping pills -data

Russians have rushed to stock up on anti-depressants, sleeping pills, and contraceptives among other products since the conflict in Ukraine began, data released on Thursday showed, with people buying a month's worth of medicine in just two weeks. Although official opinion polls suggest most Russians support President Vladimir Putin's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, social media, interviews and anecdotal data suggest many Russians have been distressed by the severity of the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West to try to force it to withdraw its forces.

Japan's Shionogi signs govt supply pact for a pill to fight COVID

Japan's Shionogi & Co has signed a basic agreement with the government to supply an oral COVID-19 treatment it is now developing, the firm said on Friday. The government is considering buying a million doses of the drug pending regulatory approval, the company added in a statement.

New bed nets that 'ground' mosquitoes could boost malaria fight

Bed nets treated with a new kind of insecticide cut malaria cases in children by almost half in a large trial in Tanzania, according to a study in The Lancet, raising hopes of a new weapon in the fight against the age-old killer. Bed nets have been instrumental to the vast progress the world has made in recent decades against malaria, with millions of lives saved. But progress has stalled in the last few years, in part because the mosquitoes which spread the infection have increasingly developed resistance to the insecticide used in existing nets.

NYC Mayor Adams lifts vaccine mandate for pro athletes, performers

New York Mayor Eric Adams said on Thursday he was lifting the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for professional athletes and performers, allowing unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play at home and lifting a cloud ahead of Major League Baseball's opening day. Adams said he signed an order exempting New York City-based athletes and performers from the city's private employer vaccine mandate imposed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio. That mandate requires private-sector workers to show proof of vaccination.

China COVID cases fall, govt inspecting Shanghai, other outbreaks

China reported 1,366 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 24, the country's national health authority said on Friday, down from 2,054 a day earlier, though the number of asymptomatic infections increased. Asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, rose to 3,622 from 2,829 a day earlier. Shanghai's locally transmitted asymptomatic infections surged to a record for the commercial hub of 1,582 from 979.

Texas demands drug companies turn over documents on 'puberty blocking' drugs for children

The Texas attorney general on Thursday ordered drugmakers Abbvie Inc and Endo International to turn over materials related to the sale of puberty blockers to children who believe they are transgender, part of an investigation into their off-label use. The demand comes during a growing controversy over the use of medication given to halt the development of puberty and secondary sex characteristics in children as young as 8 who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria. Transgender issues and treatments have increasingly become part of a national debate in America.

