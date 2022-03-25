Left Menu

100 pc of Delhi's eligible population received first dose of Covid vax, 90 pc second: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi has administered first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of its eligible population while 90 per cent of the people have so far received their second dose, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Sisodia, who also holds Finance portfolio, was presenting the status report of the Delhi government's Outcome Budget for the year 2021-21 in the House.

''Around 60,000 patients are being attended by mohalla clinics per day with the overall satisfaction rate being 90 per cent as revealed by a survey conducted by the government. Overall, 77 per cent people were satisfied with the services at Delhi government hospitals,'' he said in the Assembly.

