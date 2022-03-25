Left Menu

Odisha logs 55 fresh Covid-19 cases

Odisha on Friday registered 55 new coronavirus cases, 17 more than the previous days figure, taking the tally to 12,87,378, the health department said in a bulletin.The toll remained unchanged at 9,117 as no fresh fatality was reported since Thursday.The bulletin said 73 Covid-19 patients have recuperated during that period.

