Over 1 cr children 12-14 yrs age-group administered Covid vaccine first dose: Mandaviya

Over one crore children in the age-group of 12-14 years have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

The vaccination for this age group started on March 16 with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, two doses of which are to be administered 28 days apart.

As of March 1 last year, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.

''Over one crore children between the age group of 12-14 have received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Congratulations to all my young warriors who got vaccinated. Let's continue this momentum!'' Mandaviya tweeted.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 182.55 crore, according to provisional reports till 7 am. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10. The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16.

