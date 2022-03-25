Left Menu

England's COVID R number remains steady, new infections growing

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:06 IST
The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number is between 1.1 and 1.4, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.

An R number between 1.1 and 1.4 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 11 and 14 other people. The estimate is unchanged from the previous week's range.

The daily growth of infections was +3% to +6% compared to an estimated range of between +2% to +6% last week.

